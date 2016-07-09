Overnight shooting in George Co.; suspect on the run

Donta Street is wanted on charges of 2nd degree murder in connection to a shooting in George County on Friday night. (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators with the George County Sheriff's Department are actively looking for a shooting suspect. According to a Facebook post by the department, the shooting happened Friday night around 6 p.m. near Basin Refuge Road.

One person was injured in the shooting. Sheriff Keith Havard said Donta Street is the suspect.

"Donta Street remains on the loose," the Facebook post stated. "We are working round the clock to capture him."

Havard told WLOX News Now the victim was airlifted to a hospital. At last check, the victim was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Street is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Street's whereabouts, you're urged to call the George County Sheriff's Department at (601) 947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

