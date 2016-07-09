Biloxi Shuckers dropped fourth straight game to Jacksonville Suns 4-2 on Friday

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Brandon Woodruff (L, 3-6, 4.62 ERA) the former Mississippi State Bulldog received the starting nod on the mound for the Shuckers (44-40). He pitched well but suffered the loss.

In five innings, Woodruff allowed only one run on four hits with 6 strikeouts and 1 base-on-balls. Taylor Scott pitched the eighth inning. Jacksonville (38-47) scored two runs on two hits against Scott, who had 1 strikeouts and walked two Suns batters.

Stephen Kohlscheen pitched the top of the ninth. He gave up one run on three hits.

Biloxi center fielder Brett Phillips went 2-for-4, belted a triple and had one RBI. Second baseman Javier Betancourt had one hits in two at-bats with one run batted in.

The Shuckers have now dropped 8 of their last 10 home games and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

There were 4,338 fans in attendance at MGM Park Friday night.

Biloxi opens a five-game road series at Pensacola 6:30 Saturday night.

