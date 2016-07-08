Prayer vigils honor Dallas police officers, promote unity and pe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Prayer vigils honor Dallas police officers, promote unity and peace

Biloxi leaders held a prayer vigil on the steps of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center at noon Friday. (Photo source: WLOX) Biloxi leaders held a prayer vigil on the steps of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center at noon Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The country is mourning the loss of five police officers killed in Dallas, TX, after a gunman opened fire during a rally protesting recent officer-involved shootings Thursday night.

First responders and people living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are also keeping the Dallas community in their thoughts and prayers.

Several prayer vigils are scheduled for Friday and Saturday to remember the fallen Dallas police officers and encourage peace and unity.

Biloxi leaders held a prayer vigil on the steps of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center at noon Friday. Police Chief John Miller addressed the crowd first. That was followed by a solemn prayer from Pastor Lindsey Robinson, of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

A community-wide prayer vigil will be held at Oasis Church in Pascagoula at 7 p.m. Pastor Eric Camp organized the event, and officers and deputies from the Pascagoula Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will be in attendance. The church is located at 4007 Pascagoula St.

A prayer service hosted by several Gulf Coast law enforcement agencies will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. Organizers encourage members of the community to make it out to the event at First Baptist Church in Gulfport. The church is located at 12190 Hwy. 605.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

