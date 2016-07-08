Man accused of felony child abuse granted bond

A man accused of severely beating his 3-year old son could soon be released from jail.

At a hearing Friday morning, a judge granted Nathan McCrory a $100,000 bond on two charges of felony child abuse.

McCrory is accused of beating his son Zander in April.

According to jail records, McCrory is still in custody. However, if he's able to post bond, McCrory will have stay away from his two children and any witnesses in the case.

Additionally, McCrory will not be able leave the state, must wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet and will have to abide by a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

The Gulf Coast community rallied behind Zander after he suffered life-threatening injuries.

