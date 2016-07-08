Biloxi police hold prayer service for fallen Dallas officers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police hold prayer service for fallen Dallas officers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Dallas Police Chief David Brown asked police departments across the nation to come together and pray for the Dallas Police Department and the North Texas community. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller answered that call on Friday. 

"These guys were executed basically for the job that they do," Miller said. 

Miller gathered his department in front of Biloxi's Public Safety Center for a brief prayer vigil. 

"We prayed for the people of Dallas, the officers in Dallas and we prayed for our officers here and on the Coast," Miller said. 

Along with the officers, a few Biloxi residents, like Steven Cote, wanted to show their respects as well. 

"I never thought I would live to see this day happen when an officer of the law would become a target," Cote said. 

According to Miller, the Dallas police shooting and other incidents are making it more difficult to recruit new officers to the force. 

"Some know that it's much more dangerous than before to be a policeman," Miller said. 

The deadly night in Dallas now serves as an unwelcome reminder to police everywhere of just how dangerous their job can be. 

"It's nothing new for us. We know that everyday we go out, every policeman knows that it may be just a regular old day and that may be the last day," Miller said. "That's something you're taught very early on in this profession."

Law enforcement agencies from across the coast are planning a joint service to remember the fallen officers. The prayer service will be held on Saturday at Gulfport First Baptist Church starting at 9 a.m.  

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

