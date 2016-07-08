New Orleans Saints greats participated in Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament

Many of the all-time great New Orleans Saints players have converged on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Fallen Oak was the site of the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament. NFL Hall of Fame member, Rickey Jackson, kicking specialist Morten Andersen, linebacker Vaughn Johnson and defensive back Tyrone Hughes were just a few of the Saints greats who hit the links under a very hot sun.

Jackson was a member of the Dome Patrol, one of the top NFL linebacking corps of all-time. In 2010, Jackson was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame becoming the first Saints player ever to reach the pinnacle of the NFL.

Jackson said, "You knowing that you're the first one...they're going to have a lot of them behind me, you know, Willie Roaf, Drew Brews. All those guys are going to make it. When you're the first one of anything, it means a lot to you."

Look for former Saints kicking specialist Morten Andersen to crack the NFL Hall of Fame in the coming years. He played 25 years in the NFL...13 with New Orleans. Seven of his last 12 years were spent with Atlanta. Yes. He played with those Dirty Birds.

"When I was with the Saints we were 10 and 0 against the Falcons and we went over there and we were 10 and 0 against the Saints, "said Andersen. "It was bad but we kissed and made up though."

When he does crack the NFL Hall of Fame look for Anderson to go in as a Saint.

Andersen said, "See my Saints bag. I've got a Saints golf bag. So, that should say everything."

Saints Hall of Fame Museum General Manager Kenny Trahan says a big day is planned for tomorrow at MGM Park.

At 10 a.m. 7 or 8 inter-active games where youngsters 6 to 15-years-old can kick field goals, run a 40-yard dash, catch and throw passes....under the guidance for present and former Saints players. There is a 10 dollar entry fee.

At 6 p.m. the Saints Hall of Fame Road Show takes the spotlight at MGM Park. 20 prominent players and some Saints Hall of Fame members will present. Cost is 20 dollars for adults, 10 dollars for youngsters 12 and under.

Trahan said, "They'll be signing autographs, taking pictures with everybody and a silent auction of 17 prominent Saints items. One prominent Pelican item as well. Some our our Saints Hall of Fame exhibit will be present. Five video's running all night long, monitor on the concourse and the big scoreboard where we'll have the Super Bowl game playing."

The Mississippi Gulf Coast loves the New Orleans Saints.

