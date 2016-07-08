Local deputies react to Dallas shootings

"My heart goes out to the families of the officers that were killed in Dallas. Those are husbands and sons and brothers that aren't coming home," said Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Chuck Fowler.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department met Friday morning with one thing in mind, unity.

"We're very concerned about what has happened in Dallas as well as we're very concerned all officers and our officers here in Jackson County as well. So I was just meeting with some of the guys this morning, just trying to encourage them a little bit," said Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Ezell said even though there may be a large amount of tension between citizens and law enforcement, Jackson County law officials are highly supported.

"This is a very serious thing that's going on in the country, and what I would say is that we have a great deal of support for law enforcement in Jackson County and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Ezell.

"I'm not discouraged. In fact, I'm strengthened by the community support that we get," said Fowler.

Even though law officials may be the targets of vicious attacks, these deputies say they're not fearful whatsoever.

"I don't get up in the morning fearful that something is gonna happen. Training and being prepared for if and when it does happen, because it could happen at anytime," said Capt. Curtis Spiers.

"Things are gonna happen in law enforcement. It's a very dangerous business. With that said, that's why we continuously train. We work hard. We try to be good partners with all our business and our community leaders," said Ezell.

"I'm not deterred. We're gonna be here. We're gonna do our jobs the best we know how to do, and we'll leave the rest to the Almighty to keep an eye on us," said Fowler.

