Coast residents show support for law enforcement officers

Businesses and residents on the Coast are showing support to area officers. (Photo source: WLOX News)

After five Dallas police officers who were killed at a protest Thursday night, people across the Coast are stepping up and showing support for area law enforcement.

In Ocean Springs, Off the Hook Fish House is serving free means to officers. When asked what led him to his decision, owner Tim Wold said, "It's because I can."

OSPD employees enjoy free lunch at Off the Hook Fish House. Owner Tim Wold said: "It's because I can". pic.twitter.com/qtR9jZcffo — Trang Pham-Bui (@TrangPhamBui) July 8, 2016

Around town, residents are bringing snacks to their local police departments.

On the WLOX News Facebook page, many viewers and businesses are leaving comments in support of police, and families of the two men recently killed in Baton Rouge and Minnesota, as well as posting information for area prayer vigils.

Marla D. said, "Dear God, please be with the families of those lost. These officers families, the Sterling family, and the Castile family. Every life matters."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.