2 arrested in relation to Biloxi drive-by shooting

Biloxi police have made two arrests in relation to a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday evening near the intersection of Judge Sekul Ave. and Bayly Dr.

Lt. Chris De Back said three people in their late teens and early 20s were shot at while they were sitting in a vehicle around 5:43 p.m. No one was injured by the gunfire.

De Back said investigators determined Sammie Lee Stallworth, 22, was driving another vehicle when Emanuel Olivarez Chavez, 22, leaned out the window and opened fire on the occupied vehicle.

The pair then drove from the scene, and their vehicle was later found unoccupied on Irish Hill Dr., according to De Back.

Authorities said warrants were issued for Chavez and Stallworth. Chavez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and Stallworth is charged with accessory after the fact.

De Back said Chavez was arrested Friday in the 200 block of Laurel Ct., and Stallworth was arrested in the 7000 block of Woolmarket Rd.

Chavez’s bond was set at $300,000, and Stallworth’s bond was set at $50,000.

De Back said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact Biloxi police at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to view a map of 2016 shooting crimes in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.