Camp counselors building good citizens one youth at a time - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Camp counselors building good citizens one youth at a time

Antoinette Gates said her summer campers have been learning about the power of communication. They recently penned letters to President Obama and the First Lady. (Photo source: WLOX) Antoinette Gates said her summer campers have been learning about the power of communication. They recently penned letters to President Obama and the First Lady. (Photo source: WLOX)
Dozens of children attend the seven week program at Gaston Point Community Center in Gulfport.  (Photo source: WLOX) Dozens of children attend the seven week program at Gaston Point Community Center in Gulfport.  (Photo source: WLOX)
"It helps these children become better adults," said Sidney Rushing, who has helped manage the summer camp since its inception after Hurricane Katrina.  (Photo source: WLOX) "It helps these children become better adults," said Sidney Rushing, who has helped manage the summer camp since its inception after Hurricane Katrina.  (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

"This has been a terrible week for America," said Antoinette Gates, as she took a brief break from her duties overseeing a summer camp in Gulfport. 

Dozens of children attend the seven week program at Gaston Point Community Center in Gulfport. 

"It helps these children become better adults," said Sidney Rushing, who has helped manage the summer camp since its inception after Hurricane Katrina. 

Reflecting on the tragedy in Dallas and the earlier police involved shootings in Baton Rouge and Minnesota, Rushing shook his head. 

"The answer is not going to come from Washington," he firmly stated. "It starts here in the community by talking with one another." 

Gates agreed that better communication is needed all around. Her summer campers have been learning about the power of communication. They recently penned letters to President Obama and the First Lady. 

"We need to have a conversation with one another," Gates concluded. 

She admits that prayer and meditation help her cope with this crazy and unpredictable world. But she can't help but see hope for the future in the faces of her young students. 

"There are plenty of good people in this world," said Rushing. 

The two ended their brief break and returned to the kids, who've been watching an animation film on this "Movie Friday". It was almost time for lunch and then dodge ball. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly