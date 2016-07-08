Camp counselors building good citizens one youth at a time

"It helps these children become better adults," said Sidney Rushing, who has helped manage the summer camp since its inception after Hurricane Katrina. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of children attend the seven week program at Gaston Point Community Center in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

Antoinette Gates said her summer campers have been learning about the power of communication. They recently penned letters to President Obama and the First Lady. (Photo source: WLOX)

"This has been a terrible week for America," said Antoinette Gates, as she took a brief break from her duties overseeing a summer camp in Gulfport.

Dozens of children attend the seven week program at Gaston Point Community Center in Gulfport.

"It helps these children become better adults," said Sidney Rushing, who has helped manage the summer camp since its inception after Hurricane Katrina.

Reflecting on the tragedy in Dallas and the earlier police involved shootings in Baton Rouge and Minnesota, Rushing shook his head.

"The answer is not going to come from Washington," he firmly stated. "It starts here in the community by talking with one another."

Gates agreed that better communication is needed all around. Her summer campers have been learning about the power of communication. They recently penned letters to President Obama and the First Lady.

"We need to have a conversation with one another," Gates concluded.

She admits that prayer and meditation help her cope with this crazy and unpredictable world. But she can't help but see hope for the future in the faces of her young students.

"There are plenty of good people in this world," said Rushing.

The two ended their brief break and returned to the kids, who've been watching an animation film on this "Movie Friday". It was almost time for lunch and then dodge ball.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.