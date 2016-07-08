WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the Dallas shootings - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the Dallas shootings

Watch continuing coverage from ABC News of the aftermath of the Dallas shootings. You can watch a live stream of the coverage on WLOX.com. Mobile users can watch it here>> http://abcn.ws/1LbGhHm

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

