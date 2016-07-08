2 charged in assaults reported on Grasshopper Island - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2 charged in assaults reported on Grasshopper Island

Duane Down faces assault charges stemming from the incidents reported June 26. (Photo Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department) Duane Down faces assault charges stemming from the incidents reported June 26. (Photo Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
Michael Holley faces assault charges stemming from the incidents reported June 26. (Photo Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department) Michael Holley faces assault charges stemming from the incidents reported June 26. (Photo Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Two men are facing charges for reportedly assaulting people on Grasshopper Island, a small parcel of land where the Tchoutacabouffa and Biloxi Rivers flow into the Back Bay. 

An investigation of the reported June 26 incidents led the Department of Marine Resources to Duane "Cruz" Down and Michael Holley. DMR Marine Patrol arrested both on aggravated assault charges.

“This type of activity at our tributaries, sandbars and barrier islands cannot and will not be tolerated,” A DMR official said. “Families go to these areas for recreation and should feel comfortable. Marine Patrol and our local partners will continue to increase patrols of this island and others looking for unruly violators.”

Down and Holley are in the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility waiting for an initial appearance.

DMR encourages anyone who experiences problems on the water or on the islands to report it to authorities. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

