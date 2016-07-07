Jacksonville Suns put the heat on the Shuckers Thursday night in 9-1 victory

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Jacksonville wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard against the home standing Biloxi Shuckers. The Suns exploded for 5 runs in the top of the first inning and didn't look back.

Jorge Ortega has a rough night. He lasted just one inning. Jacksonville belted 8 runs on 7 hits against Ortega before he was relieved with no outs in the second inning after giving up 3 runs in the second.

Gage Smith relieved Ortega. In four innings, Smith gave up 4 hits with 2 strikeouts.

Stephen Peterson pitched the 9th inning and the Suns tallied a run on 2 hits. Peterson tossed 3 strikeouts.

Tyrone Taylor extended his hitting streak to 8 games. He went 2-for-4 with 1 RBI.

The Suns banged out 15 hits against Shuckers pitching.

The five-game series comes to an end 7:10 Friday night at MGM Park.

