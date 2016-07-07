Southern Miss and Auburn will clash on the football turf in 2018 & 2020

Southern Miss football use to play Alabama, Auburn and Georgia years ago. On Thursday the Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced that the Golden Eagles have agreed to play future non-conference games with Auburn and Southern University.

Southern Miss will play at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 29, 2018, and on September 26, 2020. The last time the Golden Eagles battled the Auburn Tigers was back on September 6, 2008. The Tigers prevailed 27-13.

It was also announced that Southern Miss and the Southern University Jaguars will play a single-game September 9, 2017 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. This marks the first meeting between the two schools in football.

Recently Southern Miss announced it would play the University of Louisiana-Monroe in a home-and-home series. Southern Miss is slated to travel to Monroe at Malone Stadium on September 16, 2017. The Golden Eagles will then host the Warhawks in Hattiesburg on September 8, 2018.

Southern Miss under first-year head coach Jay Hopson, open the 2016 season September 3, at Kentucky.

