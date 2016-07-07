Youngsters learned the fundamentals at the Barry Lyons Baseball Camp

Barry Lyons has always held baseball camps for youngsters since his professional baseball career began in the 1980s. The former New York Mets catcher held a basic fundamentals camp for youngsters 5 to 8-years-old on Wednesday and entertained youngsters 9 to 12-years-old on Thursday.

Lyons said, "It's an opportunity to give back, but I just love baseball obviously and the combination of kids, baseball, learning and having fun, you can't beat it. And to be able to do it here at MGM Park and to be a guest of the Biloxi Shuckers and have some of the Shuckers players here make it even more special."

Shuckers players Brandon Macias, Stephen Peterson and Brett Lee assisted Lyon in teaching the kids.

"Hit some fly balls, ground ball, play a little catch, "stated Peterson. "Just talk the game and try to mold these guys as young as we can to, you known, the right way to play and most of all for these guys to come out and have fun."

Lee said, "You get a lot of sense of satisfaction. You know, giving back to the kids. It feels goo when you can teach them new things, see the reaction and see them put it to use."

It was hot out on the field, but the youngsters didn't sweat it.

Jalen Baker said, "Learning new fundamentals, meeting new people and playing with the Shuckers."

Jackson Moore added, "Down here having fun and learning new stuff about baseball. Hanging out with Barry Lyons and the Shuckers players. I think it is a really good experience and really fun."

After the outside practice session was completed everyone took a group photo.

Later, they went inside MGM Park to the Shuckers batting cage where Shuckers pitcher Stephen Peterson gave instruction on the proper to throw a baseball.

