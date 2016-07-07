Children learning lessons on how to work with police

Robin Walker and her grandchildren attend an impromptu meeting to discuss how to resolve issues with police.

Reaction to the shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge and Minnesota is strong on the Coast, with parents fearful of violence against their own children.

Many promote peaceful solutions, but are worried even obeying a police officer won't do any good.

“What are you going to do?” asked Melvina Smith. “We all are not going to carry guns on us, but it’s getting to the place where we think we should. We’ve got to respect the policemen, and if they tell us to do something, we need to do it right then if you expect not to be shot.”

The conversation at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Biloxi included advice for police and advice for their children.

“I tell them and I have to let them know that if you get in a confrontation with the police, you know, if they tell you to do something, just obey it,” said Robin Walker. “But now it seems like when they obey what the officers say, it still don’t matter.”

Walker has four children and eight grandsons.

“I fear for my kids every time my boys go out,” Walker said. “If I hear something, I’ve got to get on the phone and I’ve got to call.”

Safety is always on Martinez Lyles' mind.

“I try not to even keep my wallet in my back pocket so I don’t have to reach behind me to get if the officer asks for it," said Lyles. “I just talk to my kids about being safe and trying to comply with what the officers tell you to do and most of all to be good citizens and stay out of trouble.”

Lyles' daughter Tiffany Lyles is getting the message.

“As a young person, first thing is staying in school, getting your education because we’re going to need new police officers, new of everything because we are the future,” Tiffany said.

Eleven-year-old Jaiden Skinner has an important piece of advice for those hiring law enforcement officers.

“Check their background and see if they do anything bad in their past,” Jaiden said. “So, instead of hiring them and let them do what they want, just make sure if they are good or not.”

