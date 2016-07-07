MDEQ: Swimming ok in all parts of the Mississippi Sound - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDEQ: Swimming ok in all parts of the Mississippi Sound

No water contact advisories in effect for Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo Source: WLOX) No water contact advisories in effect for Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Thursday afternoon lifted the only current water contact advisory in Harrison County for Gulfport Central Beach from Alfonso Drive to Arkansas Avenue. 

MDEQ said water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again in that part of the Mississippi Sound. 

In addition MDEQ said there are currently no beach monitoring stations across the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a a water contact advisory.  

