Mom seeks answers in son's death in Jackson Co officer-involved shooting

Bowman says she won't stop until her family has answers. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Sherry Bowman is grieving and longing for the results of an investigation into her son's death. July 9 marks exactly two months since a Jackson County deputy fatally shot Christian Bowman.

Bowman says it has been an agonizing wait for answers, tears flowing every time she thinks of her son.

"I wait for him every day to come home, every day," said Bowman. "I miss me and him sitting outside talking."

Family members keep Christian's memory close to their hearts by wearing t-shirts with the words 'Justice for Christian'.

Christian, 23, lived with his mom in D'Iberville. On May 9, he and a friend were staying at the Ramada Inn in St. Martin. Around 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of possible drug activity in a hotel room.

After an intense combative situation, a deputy pulled out a gun and fired.

"Even if he had done drugs, or had smoked a blunt, what gave the officers the right to walk into my son's room at a hotel while he's sleeping, start beating him, handcuffing him and killing him?" Bowman asked.

Bowman says she tried to contact the sheriff's department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the coroner's office, but has not been able to get any information about what happened.

"Disgusted, sickening, sad. In our reality, I think my son is not getting the justice he deserves," the grieving mother said.

Bowman says her family won't have peace until they get some answers.

"If somebody doesn't do something soon, I'm going to go up higher channels. I'm not going to let my son's death be in vain," said Bowman.

MBI confirmed the investigation into the shooting is nearly complete, with the exception of awaiting the autopsy report from the Mississippi Crime Lab.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.