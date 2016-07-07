MS Gaming Commission the next step for Gulfport's harbor casino - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MS Gaming Commission the next step for Gulfport's harbor casino plan

By Natalie Campen, Managing Editor
Connect
Virginia based attorney and project investor Robert Lubin (center) has submitted an application to be on the agenda of the July 21st Gaming Commission meeting in Jackson. (Photo source: WLOX) Virginia based attorney and project investor Robert Lubin (center) has submitted an application to be on the agenda of the July 21st Gaming Commission meeting in Jackson. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The developer who wants to bring a casino to Gulfport’s harbor will find out in two weeks if he gets site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Robert Lubin has submitted an application to be on the agenda of the July 21st Gaming Commission meeting in Jackson.

Site approval is a necessary step to move forward, but one that’s more of a formality according to Gaming Commission Director Allen Godfrey.

"This site has been previously approved at a legal site as Rotate Black. That old site had site approval so this is more of a formality to submit the application," Godfrey said.

In January, Lubin announced plans to develop Gulfport’s historic Markham Hotel and build a casino near the harbor. The city of Gulfport announced Thursday the Lubin’s deal to buy the Markham has closed.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly