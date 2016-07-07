MS Gaming Commission the next step for Gulfport's harbor casino plan

Virginia based attorney and project investor Robert Lubin (center) has submitted an application to be on the agenda of the July 21st Gaming Commission meeting in Jackson. (Photo source: WLOX)

The developer who wants to bring a casino to Gulfport’s harbor will find out in two weeks if he gets site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Robert Lubin has submitted an application to be on the agenda of the July 21st Gaming Commission meeting in Jackson.

Site approval is a necessary step to move forward, but one that’s more of a formality according to Gaming Commission Director Allen Godfrey.

"This site has been previously approved at a legal site as Rotate Black. That old site had site approval so this is more of a formality to submit the application," Godfrey said.

In January, Lubin announced plans to develop Gulfport’s historic Markham Hotel and build a casino near the harbor. The city of Gulfport announced Thursday the Lubin’s deal to buy the Markham has closed.

