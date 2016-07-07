Here's how to add your cell number to the No Call List right now

The Public Service Commission has been on a statewide tour this week spreading the word about the new list. Thursday's stop was in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you have your home number on the Do Not Call List, you've probably wondered why your cell number can't be on that same list. Now it can.

Mississippians can now register their cell phone numbers on the state's Do Not Call List. The Mississippi Public Service Commission has been on a statewide tour this week spreading the word about the new list. Thursday's stop was in Biloxi.

To add your cell number to the Do Not Call List, you can register online here>> http://www.psc.state.ms.us/nocall/Subscriber.aspx

You can also call 1-800-356-6429 and a specialist will help get the process started.

"It does not exclude everybody from calling you, but if you put your name on this list, then reputable people certainly will not call you. And if the irreputable ones do call you, then it gives the Public Service Commission the teeth and rules and regulations to go after them and prosecute them for violating the law," Southern District Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton explained.

Once registered, it will take about two months for your number to officially become part of the list. After that time, you can report unsolicited calls to the PSC. Since 2014, $2.7 million in fines have been collected from telemarketers violating the law.

