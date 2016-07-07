Nation of Patriots tour visits Gulfport veterans

Harley Davidson owners from across the country take a single American flag to 48 states in 100 days as part of the Nation of Patriots tour. Thursday morning, the tour stopped at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harley Davidson riders from across the country are visiting 48 states in 100 days with the Nation of Patriots flag tour.

Dozens of Harleys rolled and roared outside the Armed Forces Retirement Home. The riders came to salute our veterans and honor the American flag.

“The flag travels 48 states in 100 days, Memorial Day through Labor Day, roughly. It goes to many, many venues and is celebrated throughout. This is a wonderful facility and these people here have walked the road before us,” said rider, Steve Carrington.

Residents enjoyed the company of these patriot riders and the reason for their stop over.

“Well, they're great. They really are great. It means a great deal to me,” said Harry Williamson.

There is a focus on the flag at each stop, and it is handed over here to the Keesler Honor Guard.

“You will ride for honor, for country, and for all members of our military,” said one rider during the flag ceremony, “The heart of our nation travels with you.”

Guest speaker, Major Gen. Mark Brown, spoke eloquently about the call of the country to the veterans who would defend her.

“Veterans are your neighbors. They're your mothers, your fathers, your teachers, and many other people, ordinary people who did extraordinary things,” said Major Gen. Mark Brown.

The Nation of Patriots is headed Baton Rouge, collecting donations along the way for children of wounded soldiers.

