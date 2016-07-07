D'Iberville hosts Elite Redfish Tournament Series qualifier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville hosts Elite Redfish Tournament Series qualifier

This tournament series is unique. Fishermen are on their own. No team mates are allowed. (Photo source: WLOX) This tournament series is unique. Fishermen are on their own. No team mates are allowed. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The lines are out and fishermen from near and far are hoping to reel in big fish and big bucks. D'Iberville is the host community for this year’s qualifying event for the Elite Redfish Tournament Series.

This series is considered one of the fastest growing big money tournaments in the country.

This three-day event kicked off just before 7 a.m. Thursday with a prayer from Dr. Raymond Grabert, Jr., of Big Ridge Baptist Church. Weigh ins will be at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A kids only Elite Series Tournament will be held Friday at the D'Iberville Interstate 110 Marina and Pier.

