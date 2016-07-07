Historic Markham building in downtown Gulfport sold - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Historic Markham building in downtown Gulfport sold

Lubin announced his plans to restore the Markham building and build a casino near the Gulfport Harbor months ago. (Photo source: Chris Vignes) Lubin announced his plans to restore the Markham building and build a casino near the Gulfport Harbor months ago. (Photo source: Chris Vignes)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport’s historic Markham building is officially sold. City spokesman Chris Vignes said the deal with Virginia-based attorney Robert Lubin was closed last week.

“Our continuing goal is to have every aspect of this city presentable. Getting the Markham back to her former state of glory is one of the major objectives we've had for quite some time,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “It just adds another tremendous opportunity in the City of Gulfport.”

Lubin announced his plans to restore the Markham building and build a casino near the Gulfport Harbor months ago.

During a news conference in January, Lubin said the building could possibly be converted into an apartment living and office building project. At this time, there is no timeline for when construction will begin or word on what the building will become.

“Whether it's apartments, office space or a hotel, we're just delighted that it's going to be back online,” said Hewes.

The Markham building first opened its doors in 1927, but it has sat in disrepair since before Hurricane Katrina. Hewes said with all of the development that’s coming to downtown Gulfport, news that the building will be restored could not come at a better time.

