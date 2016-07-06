Wang's quality start for Shuckers not enough in loss to Suns

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Ronnie Mitchell's go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning helped the Jacksonville Suns beat the Biloxi Shuckers 3-1 Wednesday night.

Biloxi (5-8, 44-37) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homer by Tyrone Taylor, who has now hit three home runs in his last five games.

The Shuckers held the lead until the fourth. Brian Anderson scored after a fielding error by Biloxi starter Wei-Chung Wang.

Despite a third straight quality start, Wang suffered his fourth loss in seven decisions. He struck out six but gave up two earned runs on seven hits in six innings.

Austin Brice earned the win in relief for the Suns (6-7, 35-47), giving up just one hit and one walk in 2 1/3 innings.

South Africa native Tayler Scott made his Shuckers debut by retiring all six batters he faced. The former fifth-round pick by the Chicago Cubs was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday.

