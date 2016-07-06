Driver arrested in hit and run crash

Police have arrested the woman accused of causing a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Pascagoula Police Captain Shannon Broom said Sheena Loper is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Police said she was driving a vehicle that struck a female pedestrian Tuesday morning on Vega Street and then drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a fractured back.

Police said the passenger in Loper's vehicle is expected to face charges as well.

More details are expected to be released Thursday morning.

