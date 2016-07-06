Driver arrested in hit and run crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Driver arrested in hit and run crash

Sheena Loper (Photo source: Jackson County Jail Docket) Sheena Loper (Photo source: Jackson County Jail Docket)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Police have arrested the woman accused of causing a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Pascagoula Police Captain Shannon Broom said Sheena Loper is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Police said she was driving a vehicle that struck a female pedestrian Tuesday morning on Vega Street and then drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a fractured back.

Police said the passenger in Loper's vehicle is expected to face charges as well.

More details are expected to be released Thursday morning.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

