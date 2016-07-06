Bay St. Louis approves "to go cup" ordinance

The new law will only apply to businesses within downtown entertainment districts. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Bay St. Louis is the latest Coast city to let customers take their alcoholic beverages "to go."

Tuesday night, City Council approved a measure that establishes two "special leisure and recreation" districts in the city.

One is the Old Town area near the beach, and the other is the Depot District. Patrons in those areas will be able to carry their drinks out of bars.

The "to-go cup" bill went into effect in Mississippi at the start of July, after it was signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant.

Customers can only take their drinks "to go" in designated recreation districts.

