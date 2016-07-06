Social media tips lead police to July 4 burglary suspects - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Social media tips lead police to July 4 burglary suspects

Dillon Alexander Quinn (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department) Dillon Alexander Quinn (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Pictures posted on social media sites helped investigators identify two suspects accused of burglarizing a convenience store on the Fourth of July.

Capt. Marty Griffin, with the D’Iberville Police Department, said Dillon Alexander Quinn, 21, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested Wednesday and charged with burglarizing Taranto’s Shop N.

Griffin said an officer checking the area in the early morning hours of July 4 spotted two suspects near the rear of the business.

When the officer approached the suspects, they took off on foot. Despite help from K9 units with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Biloxi Police Department, the suspects were able to escape.

Griffin said surveillance video from the store showed the suspects entered the business twice that night. The suspects first went in just before midnight on July 3, and they allegedly went in again around 3:30 a.m. the following morning.

Quinn and the juvenile were arrested in Biloxi after tips from social media posts identified them as suspects. Griffin said evidence from the burglary was recovered during the arrest.

Quinn and his alleged juvenile accomplice are charged with two counts of commercial burglary. Quinn’s bond was set at $50,000, and the juvenile was taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

