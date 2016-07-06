Gulfport man arrested after reportedly stabbing ex-girlfriend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport man arrested after reportedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

Merlin Kent Williams, 30. (Photo source: GPD) Merlin Kent Williams, 30. (Photo source: GPD)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A 30-year-old Gulfport man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded to an assault at home in the 2700 block of Pine Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. July 5. When they arrived, police found a female victim with stab wounds in her upper torso.

The victim was taken to area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Merlin Kent Williams, before he reportedly stabbed her multiple times. Following the incident, the victim told police Williams left the scene on foot. 

A warranted was issued for Williams' arrest, and he was listed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted fugitive. Williams was later found a family member's home in the 11300 bock of New Orleans Ave. at 7:41 p.m., where he was taken into custody.

After booking, the suspect was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly