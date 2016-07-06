Gulfport man arrested after reportedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

A 30-year-old Gulfport man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded to an assault at home in the 2700 block of Pine Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. July 5. When they arrived, police found a female victim with stab wounds in her upper torso.

The victim was taken to area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Merlin Kent Williams, before he reportedly stabbed her multiple times. Following the incident, the victim told police Williams left the scene on foot.

A warranted was issued for Williams' arrest, and he was listed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted fugitive. Williams was later found a family member's home in the 11300 bock of New Orleans Ave. at 7:41 p.m., where he was taken into custody.

After booking, the suspect was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

