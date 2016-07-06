Number of family friendly attractions growing on the Coast

Elkins says there were various factors that led to the location of his new trampoline park. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Although the Coast is growing in what it has to offer, residents have long said that there was not enough for families to do.

"We are always looking for something to do as a family," said mom, Megan Hawkins.

It's a void many say needs to be filled, but with the opening of multiple new attractions, it seems that an attempt is being made to do just that.

"I think it's great," said Stacy Word, while getting ready to climb the new ropes course at Margaritaville Resort with her son.

The course is one of many things that families can do together at the resort.

"It's wonderful for the kids," said Marion McDaniel, while cheering on her grandsons at the boutique bowling alley in Margaritaville's 55,000 square-foot family entertainment center.

The entertainment space, restaurants, water playground, and hotel with the Margaritaville Resort stand out as a huge investment in family entertainment.

Brand new attractions are popping up all over the Coast. Biloxi has seen more than $60 million spent in making it more family friendly during the past five years.

Vance Elkins opened the doors to Altitude Gulfport trampoline park Friday to an excited crowd. In D'Iberville, Mullet Hop trampoline park opened its doors Wednesday morning to families eager for a new attraction.

"It's good because the kids needed something different. We've been doing the same things over and over, so it's good to have something different," said Jennifer Tannehill.

Many parents say the new family attractions could widen the net cast for tourism on the Coast. The developments also make people reminisce about pre-Katrina days.

"We're starting to see it get back to where it was," said Megan Hawkins.

Some may even say that the Coast has grown back better than it was before.

"I was stationed here when this place just got ripped apart, so it's nice to see things get built back up," said James Wheeler.

