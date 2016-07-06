Possible new life for Harrison County skate park

In the past, we've reported that one group is interested in turning the park into an ice rink and luring a hockey team to the coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County is getting aggressive in the search for someone interested in leasing the abandoned skate park on Debuys Rd. that closed in 2014.

County leaders have been looking for ways to generate money at the facility. A movie company did lease the buildings and paid the county $5,000 a month. Harrison County owns the structures while the land belongs to the Biloxi School District, so the two shared the proceeds.

Film production didn't pan out, so Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios did not renew the lease. The county set a deadline for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for anyone interested in leasing the park

"This morning, we had four proposals turned in for the skate park. At this point, everything will be given to the board to review and analyze each proposal and its usage,' said county purchasing clerk Jody Webster.

County officials are not at liberty to disclose the interested parties until the process is taken up by the board of supervisors.

We did learn that Gonzaflex, a South Mississippi TV and Film Production Company, did submit one of the four proposals.

In the past, we've reported that one group is interested in turning the park into an ice rink and luring a hockey team to the coast. Someone else has talked about transforming the space into an indoor soccer complex.

"Next step is everything is analyzed, broken down and put into the system. Then it's presented to the board for a decision. They have several options. I expect this to come up at the August 1 board meeting. Monday, August 1," Webster said.

We also confirmed a Louisiana based movie company, Active Entertainment, wants to lease office space at the park from July 11 through Sept. 1. The company is negotiating a lease agreement with Harrison County right now.

