Traffic Warning: Water covers parts of Hwy 90 in west Gulfport

An overnight wreck created a watery mess on Highway 90 in Gulfport. Pictures captured by WLOX News Now show water gushing out of what used to be a fire hydrant. We’re told a car crashed into that hydrant and the fence behind it sometime in the pre-dawn hours. As soon as the hydrant became dislodged, water poured onto the westbound lanes of the highway. This accident was west of Broad Avenue. At 8:00, Gulfport spokesman said, "We do have a report of a fire hydrant being hit this morning by a vehicle, crews are en route to check."

We’re checking to see if the city plugged that leak yet. We’re also waiting to get more information about the driver who hit the fire hydrant.

