LIVE ON GMM: Chiquita set to return to Port of Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Chiquita is returning to Gulfport. The Mississippi State Port Commission met late Tuesday afternoon and approved a lease to bring Chiquita cargo ships back to the Port of Gulfport. Doug Walker is live on Good Morning Mississippi with more details.

DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT: Chaos in the streets of Baton Rouge. Hundreds protested overnight following a deadly shooting involving a police officer. Turn on GMM right now to see video of the protests and cell phone video showing the moments before the shooting happened.

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

