Tommy Snell has guided MGCCC among the best JUCO golf programs in the nation

Tommy Snell, the head coach of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has proven his ability to lead young men since 1995.

Snell is a seven-time MACJC coach of the year, nine-time Region 23 Coach of the Year and the 2016 Mississippi Association of Coaches Community College Coach of the Year.

He has guided the Gulf Coast Bulldogs golf program the past 16 years with great success.

Snell said, "When we first started my goal was to win a National Championship. I haven't reached that goal in 16 years but every year we've gotten a little bit better and for the last three years we finished 3rd in the nation in 2014, 3rd in the nation in 2015 and this year we finished 4th in the nation."

Snell attended Gulfport East High School from 1967 through 1969 and graduated from Sam Houston High School in Texas in 1970.

He received a golf scholarship to the University of Texas-Arlington, but later decided he would turn pro.

From 1973 until 1980 he played on the Pro Mini-Tour.

He also served as the golf pro at Green Garden Country Club in

His life changed in 1995 when Clem Dellenger of St. John High School offered Snell an English teaching job. He accepted.

"I got in there and fell in love with the kids, "stated Snell. "Renee Ladner was the golf coach then and she said you take over the golf team too and we won 5 straight state championships there at St. John and that's how I got with it and can't imagine doing anything else because it's so rewarding."

In five years at St. John, Snell was a three-time Mississippi High School Athletic Association Coach of the Year.

Snell is in charge of Junior Golf on the coast and is the director for the USGA Junior Golf Qualifying Tournament held each year.

Snell said, "I'll see they here and then I'll see them in college at the NCAA network and then I'll watch them on television. So, you know it's just kind of fun watching their progression."

Tommy Snell loves what he's doing and that normally leads to success. He has the championships and Coach of the Year honors to back up that claim.

