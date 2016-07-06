Four errors added up to a 4-1 Shuckers loss to Jacksonville Tuesday night

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Shuckers 4-1 setback to Jacksonville coupled with the Mississippi Braves win over the Montgomery Biscuits dropped Biloxi out of first place.

A season-high four errors helped lead the Suns past the Shuckers.

Patrick Johnson (W, 4-4) kept Biloxi hitters off balance. He gave up back-to-back doubles that led to the Shuckers only score. Gabriel Noriega led off the bottom of the third with a double into deep center field. Javier Betancourt followed with a double into left field that plated Noriega.

Johnson retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and in six innings he allowed the one run on four hits and six strikeouts.

Shuckers starting pitcher Taylor Jungmann gave up only 3 hits in five innings, but issued 6 walks that led to Jacksonville's success. Of his 85 pitches only 41 were strikes.

Tyrone Taylor extended his season-high hitting streak to six games. He had 2 hits in four trips to the plate for the Shuckers.

His teammate, Garrett Cooper, went hitless in four at-bats and his 12-game hitting streak came to an end as well as his on-base streak of 25 games.

Wei-Chung Wang (3-3, 3.75 ERA) will get the call on the mound for Biloxi Wednesday night. He carries a 0.61 ERA after the All-Star break.

Jacksonville is expected to send Eric Jokish to the mound for the 7:10 p.m. game Wednesday at MGM Park.



