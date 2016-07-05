Chiquita set to return to Port of Gulfport

Chiquita is returning to Gulfport. The Mississippi State Port Commission met late Tuesday afternoon and approved a lease to bring Chiquita cargo ships back to the Port of Gulfport.

The vote means more work for longshoremen who work on the Port of Gulfport docks. Chiquita called Gulfport home until two years ago when it left for New Orleans.

A WLOX News source says the deal approved Tuesday is for a 40 year lease, and brings Chiquita and Central American fruit back to South Mississippi as soon as August 2016.

More details about Chiquita's return are expected to be released in the coming days by Governor Bryant and the Mississippi Development Authority.

