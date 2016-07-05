How to make sure you still see what you want on Facebook - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

How to make sure you still see what you want on Facebook

After Facebook's latest News Feed change, how can you make sure you still see what you want? There's a simple fix for that. (Source: Facebook) After Facebook's latest News Feed change, how can you make sure you still see what you want? There's a simple fix for that. (Source: Facebook)
(WLOX) -

It's no secret that Facebook likes to change the way it does things every now and then - sometimes with obvious good reason.

But last week Facebook updated its algorithm, which is the custom code that determines what you see in your News Feed each day.

The change means it will start showing more posts from your friends and family, and fewer posts from publishers, like WLOX.

Now, it's not hard to see that more posts up front from the people you care about can be a positive change.

But with these new changes some may ask, "How can I still see posts from publishers (like WLOX)?"

Fortunately, there's an easy fix for that.

How to see all posts from a friend, brand, or publisher on Facebook

In 2015, Facebook added a new option called See First, that lets users tag profiles and Pages to see at the top of the news feed when they post something new.

  1. Go to a profile you are already friends with or a page you already follow.
  2. Tap the blue "Following" button on mobile, or click the "Liked" button on your computer. A menu of options will appear. Select "See First."

 Facebook also provides a quick way to hide posts from a friend, brand or publisher. (Source: Facebook)

You can always undo the selections you've made on Facebook by going back to the profile or page.

Happy Facebooking!

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly