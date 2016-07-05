Bay family bringing Dan B's restaurant back - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay family bringing Dan B's restaurant back

By Natalie Campen, Managing Editor
The Murphy family began site prep Tuesday on beachfront property for the new Dan B’s Restaurant. (Photo source: Facebook/Ken Murphy) The Murphy family began site prep Tuesday on beachfront property for the new Dan B’s Restaurant. (Photo source: Facebook/Ken Murphy)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Construction is underway to bring back a Bay St. Louis restaurant and bar 11 years after it was washed away. The Murphy family began site prep Tuesday on beachfront property for the new Dan B’s Restaurant. The three-story restaurant and bar will fit in with the beach feel and look, Ken Murphy said.

“The superstructure will be steel with cypress wood facing. It will look like an early Gulf Coast fish camp,” Murphy said.

The Murphy family operated Dan B’s before Hurricane Katrina destroyed it in 2005. The family is making an investment of more than $750,000 for the new Dan B’s, which will feature a third floor bar with a stage for live music, a kitchen and dining area on the second floor and picnic tables on the ground level for special events.

“We’ll have sandwiches, po-boys and local fare. Most of the eating area and bar will be screened in porches,” Murphy said.

Murphy said Dan B’s “is going to be a real beefy building” made of concrete and steel. The building frame is being manufactured off-site and should be delivered later this week. Murphy said it won’t be placed on the footings until sometime next week. Once it’s in place, Murphy estimates it will take two months to outfit and finish the kitchen area.

“We hope to be open for Cruisin’ the Coast,” Murphy said. “Even if everything’s not finished, we’ll at least have our booth out there like we do every year.”

Murphy, a well-known photographer who travels the state chronicling the things that make Mississippi unique, plans to follow the progress of the restaurant with photographs on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

