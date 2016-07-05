MDOT grants support transportation improvements

New projects are coming to several transportation hubs in South Mississippi thanks to a series of grants from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT Southern District Commissioner Tom King said Tuesday the grants were awarded to several ports, airports, public transit systems and railroads to increase transportation abilities and promote economic growth.

“MDOT’s responsibilities include maintaining and improving the state’s highways and interstates, but also focuses on providing a safe intermodal transportation network for airports, ports and waterways, railroads and public transit,” King said. “Each of these modes of transportation play a vital role in transporting people, goods and services that promote economic growth and development throughout Mississippi.”

The multimodal grants will support two projects in Bay St. Louis. Port Bienville is getting $357,500 to add bumpers to the bulkhead and remove wooden dolphin clusters. The port was also awarded $398,000 to build a 1,270 rail spur.

Stennis International Airport in Hancock County was awarded $252,561 to build a parking area for fuel trucks and ground support equipment.

The Port of Pascagoula will use $615,000 to relocate a pipeline and support towers to clear the way for a new rail line.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.