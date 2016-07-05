Excessive nighttime warmth thanks to heat wave

7/9/16 UPDATE:

The record-breaking streak of hot nighttime temperatures ended for Gulfport and Biloxi on Saturday morning.

NEW RECORD: After five 83°+ days, Biloxi's streak has finally ended. It's our longest 83°+ streak since 1893! #MSwx pic.twitter.com/x2949p8BZY — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 9, 2016

Check it out: Biloxi's overnight low temperature (barely) cooled to the 70s for the 1st time since July 3rd! #MSwx pic.twitter.com/m4AiZUL3Ja — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 9, 2016

July 9, 2016 marks Biloxi's first time, since 1893, to record five days in a row with temperatures no cooler than 83 degrees. This day also marks Gulfport's first time since 2000 to record five days in a row with temperatures no cooler than 80 degrees.

Original story:

An early July heat wave has prevented overnight temperatures from dropping below 80 degrees across parts of South Mississippi over the past few nights.

That's record-setting warmth, according to climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A heat advisory was in effect for parts of South Mississippi through Wednesday. This was mainly to account for the hot daytime temperatures in the 90s with afternoon heat index up to 110 degrees.

On Tuesday morning, Gulfport and Biloxi both reported an overnight low temperature of a sultry 83 degrees.

Tuesday morning's 83 degrees broke Gulfport's record for warmest low temperature reported on a July 5th: the old record was 78 degrees. Also, 83 degrees is the warmest overnight temperature ever recorded in Gulfport since 2000.

Biloxi reported an 83-degree low temperature not just on Tuesday morning but also on Monday morning. That tied the record for Biloxi's warmest low temperature ever recorded on a July 4th or 5th.

In fact, 83 degrees is also Biloxi's fourth-warmest overnight temperature ever recorded; Biloxi's current record for all-time warmest low temperature is 88 degrees.

This recent overnight warmth is not common: only 1% of Biloxi's daily low temperatures have been 80 degrees or warmer over the past 100+ years.

A daily low temperature is generally defined as the lowest temperature within a 24-hour period for a given location. Since the coolest part of the day is usually during the overnight, typically just before sunrise, that is when the daily low temperature is often recorded.

"All it takes is a typical summer rain shower to easily cool a location's temperature into the 70s, thus, preventing that day's low temperature from being warmer than 80," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Williams explained. "So, it's pretty rare to have such a warm low temperature considering that our region's summer heat and humidity are usually accompanied by a chance for rain."

Morning low temps remain near 80° with highs in the 90s. Open your @WLOX Weather App for details on this heat. #mswx pic.twitter.com/glXMi39yV8 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 5, 2016

