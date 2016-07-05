WLOX Editorial: Before you post, think

In recent weeks, there have been several tragedies and scary situations involving children. Without knowing all of the circumstances and many times relying on hearsay, gossip and unreliable sources, people quickly criticize the parents, businesses, officials and whomever else they think is at fault. The internet and especially social media, is filled with inaccuracies and hateful comments.

Respect for fellow man seems to be at an all-time low. Nearly everyone now has a digital mouthpiece and many are more than happy to share their opinion regardless of what pain it might cause or whether the comments are even accurate.

There are times when people must be held accountable. We agree that everyone has a right to express an opinion.

Here's our opinion. Before you type that hateful, judgmental message, think how you would feel if that was you, your family or a friend in that situation. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

