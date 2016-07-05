WLOX Editorial: Do what you can to help West Virginia flood victims

Flooding hit West Virginia recently at a level only expected maybe once every thousand years. 23 people were killed. Hundreds upon hundreds of homes were destroyed and thousands of people were left homeless. The property losses will reach into the hundreds of millions.

This kind of disaster is unfortunately very familiar to the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Of course the government is stepping in to help, but we all know from the experiences here, that the helping hands of charities, church groups, businesses, and individuals are needed and most welcome.

We hope you or your organization will think about what you can do to help the flood victims in West Virginia. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

