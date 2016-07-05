July 5th kicks off a busy week for beach cleaning crews

Harrison County officials say the 26 miles of beach should be back in pristine condition in time for this weekend. (Photo source: WLOX)

"We did work this weekend, Saturday, Sunday and yesterday. But hopefully, by the end of this week, we'll have most of it taken care of," Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday morning, sand beach workers moved in with a mission to clean up the mess left behind by the Independence Day crowds. (Photo source: WLOX)

As the July 4th partygoers packed up after visiting the beach for fireworks shows, the one thing many of them didn't pack up was their trash. Tuesday morning, sand beach workers moved in with a mission to clean up the mess.

"We did work this weekend, Saturday, Sunday and yesterday. But hopefully, by the end of this week, we'll have most of it taken care of," Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said.

That hard work did not go unnoticed by Janie Clark, visiting from Georgia.

"I think that's pretty great. I got up at 7am to take a walk, and as I came around that loop, they were already out there picking up trash," Clark said.

Some of the trash got the attention of the Johnson family, visiting from north Mississippi, but it wasn't a deal breaker.

"Basically, it's an overall great experience," Calvin Johnson said. "It's a little messy, but it's okay. It's not my main concern."

For the first time, the section of beach in Biloxi between Oak Street and the small craft harbor was declared a fireworks free zone. It was relatively untouched by garbage.

As far as enforcement, that went relatively smoothly, according to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

"We had a few people that were shooting fireworks, but everyone that we told, 'You can't shoot here,' they pretty much packed up and moved on. So there was not a lot of trouble," Miller explained.

Picking up the garbage should be no trouble either since sand beach workers say this year's debris isn't really that bad. What they're picking up, besides fireworks, makes for interesting conversation.

"Clothes and shoes, and some stuff that you don't really want to say on camera because people just bring it down and they just leave it," sand beach worker Mike Taylor said with a laugh.

Harrison County officials say the 26 miles of beach should be back in pristine condition in time for this weekend.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.