LA boy, 9, killed in I-10 rollover crash

Police said speed and driver impairment were not factors in the crash. (Photo source: WLOX) Police said speed and driver impairment were not factors in the crash. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said a 9-year-old Louisiana boy was killed Monday in a rollover crash on Interstate 10.

Hargrove said Kevin Membreno, of Kenner, LA, was riding unrestrained in the cargo area of a Chevrolet Tahoe when the SUV left the roadway and flipped several times in the Woolmarket area.

According to police, six other people were in the vehicle during the heavily traveled Fourth of July holiday.

Three passengers, including Kevin, were thrown from the vehicle. Officials said Kevin was pronounced dead at Garden Park Medical Center a short time later. The other two passengers were treated at area hospitals.

Police said speed and driver impairment were not factors in the crash.

