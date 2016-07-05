WLOX Editorial: Remember those who fought and established our independence

A couple of centuries ago some courageous men boldly signed a document knowing it meant a price would be placed on their heads. They knew they would have to fight for the rights they declared for themselves and their friends and neighbors. One of the reasons they took that risk was the King effectively took away their right to elect representatives who they could hold accountable. We know that document as the Declaration of Independence.

Today to participate in the election process, we do not have declare our independence, nor put our lives on the line. We just have to stay informed, vote when elections come around.

As we celebrate Independence day on July 4th, we should remember and honor those who stood up and claimed the Nation's freedom for themselves, for us, and for generations to come.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.