WLOX Editorial: Drive safe on the 4th and always

One in eight Americans is expected to travel this Independence Day weekend. That's 43 million travelers with 36 million on the highways. AAA reports the record travel due to continuing lower gas prices and improved personal finances.
We are glad to see so many able to enjoy the holiday weekend. That's a lot of cars on the road at the same time, which is bound to mean slow go from time to time depending on where you are headed. Whether you are driving five miles or 500 miles, please give yourself plenty of time and have the patience to arrive safe.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
