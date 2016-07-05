Police: Biloxi woman arrested for overnight stabbing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Biloxi woman arrested for overnight stabbing

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
Biloxi police report Jamia Parker, 19, stabbed someone on Haise Street Monday night.  (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Biloxi police report Jamia Parker, 19, stabbed someone on Haise Street Monday night.  (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi woman is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge. Biloxi police report Jamia Denise Parker, 19, stabbed someone on Haise Street Monday night. 

"The arrest stems from an investigation into the stabbing of an individual who was taken to a local hospital for treatment," wrote Lt. Chris DeBack in a press release. "At this time the victim is in stable condition. "

Parker was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. She was held on a $25,000 bond.

