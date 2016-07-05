Police: Biloxi woman arrested for overnight stabbing

A Biloxi woman is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge. Biloxi police report Jamia Denise Parker, 19, stabbed someone on Haise Street Monday night.

"The arrest stems from an investigation into the stabbing of an individual who was taken to a local hospital for treatment," wrote Lt. Chris DeBack in a press release. "At this time the victim is in stable condition. "

Parker was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. She was held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.