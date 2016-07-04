Shuckers exploded for 4 runs in the 5th inning on the 4th of July to beat the Suns

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers (44-36) got to Jacksonville (34-47) starting pitcher Hunter Adkins. He gave up 5 runs on 9 hits in 5 innings with 2 strikeouts.

Gabriel Noriega had a big night at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with a double. Noriega belted that double in the bottom of the second with two outs, driving the ball to the wall in center field.

Javier Betancourt followed with a single to left field and Noriega galloped home with the games first run.

Biloxi jumped all over Adkins in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shuckers starting pitcher Brooks Hall led off the inning with a double into the left field corner.

Left fielder Johnny Davis came up with an infield single. Davis has excellent speed and the Shuckers had runners on first and second with no outs.

Right fielder Tyrone Taylor stepped up to the plate. He delivered a three-run blast over the left field wall, his 5th home run on the season and Biloxi led 4-0.

Shuckers first baseman Garrett Cooper followed Taylor with a solo-home run for his 4th home run and Biloxi led 5-0.

Brooks Hall (W, 3-1, 4.11) gave up only one run in 6 and 1/3 innings on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts.

The 5,821 fans was the 3rd largest in MGM Park history.

The Shuckers and Suns meet 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park hoping to extend their winning streak to three games.

