Passenger killed in I-10 rollover crash

Police said one person was killed in an accident near mile marker 42 of Interstate 10.

The accident happened around 7pm. Police said a Chevrolet Tahoe with six people in the vehicle was traveling westbound in the Woolmarket area, when it left the roadway and overturned several times.

Three passengers were thrown from the vehicle and taken to Merit Health in Biloxi and Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport. Police said one passenger was pronounced dead at Garden Park.

Police also said speed and driver impairment were not factors in the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-10 were blocked just before the Woolmarket exit 41. Those lanes have since reopened.

