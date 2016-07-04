Couple celebrates July Fourth, wedding day on beach in Gulfport

With God and love in their hearts, the couple knelt on the beach and prayed together: "Dear Lord, thank you for uniting us as one and thank you Lord for bringing us together." (Photo source: WLOX)

On this Fourth of July, a Mississippi man and his fiancee are celebrating their independence from being single. On Monday, they exchanged vows in Gulfport. The patriotic wedding day was a dream come true for the bride.

They exchanged "I Do's" under a gazebo on the beach at Cowan Road. The bride was beaming in white. The groom and wedding guests were decked out in red, white and blue.

"I ordered this from China," said Lakeshia Wilkerson as she pointed to his colorful bow tie and handkerchief.

Lakeshia is from Jackson. She has always wanted to get married with sand between her toes.

"I wanted a beach wedding and this is the best place to have it," said Lakeshia.

She also dreamed of tying the knot on the Fourth of July.

"It's Independence Day and on Independence Day, the fireworks go off and I wanted that day with the fireworks," she said with a laugh.

Sparks flew between Lakeshia and her fiance Michael Wilkerson soon after they met on Valentine’s Day.

"From the day we met, we prayed on the phone every night," said Lakeshia.

"I'm blessed, really blessed, to marry such a great woman, beautiful woman, especially on the Fourth of July. It don't get any better than that," said Michael.

Faith, family and fireworks, It was a fairy tale ending for the newlyweds.

"Everything I dreamed about doing since I was a little girl, I got to do today. Yes, and it'll be completed once I do my horse and carriage ride. I'm very happy," said Lakeshia.

The couple enjoyed the carriage ride in New Orleans, then returned to Biloxi for the rest of their honeymoon. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain said he performed four wedding ceremonies on this Fourth of July.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.