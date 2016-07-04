Coast residents fly Old Glory proudly

If there's one way to show your patriotic spirit, perhaps it's by flying the American flag on this, the 240th birthday of the United States. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of flags line the streets of Ocean Springs, swaying gently in the morning breeze. There's something about the Fourth of July that brings out feelings of pride and patriotism. For some, it's an easy decision.

"It’s probably just the freedom that everybody has to fly our own flag. That's one of the small things we have going for us," Stanley Dillman said.

Others, like Walt Floyd, say it has to do with a sense of duty.

"I do it because it's the symbol of our country and I'm proud to fly the symbol and those that have served in representation of the flag. That's my main reason," Floyd explained.

There's also a feeling the importance of this day is sometimes forgotten.

"People, I think, today get lost in the idea of the fireworks and stuff and then they don't think what it's all about. Today is America's birthday and I think it's important to teach our children why and what was done to bring that about. It didn't happen overnight. There were a lot of people who fought and died," Albert Johnston said.

While the reasons many of us fly the American flag are varied, for some it's a very personal decision dating back to an important time in American history.

Karen Garner recalls that time.

"I was actually at the White House on 9/11, so I know that's the reason why I fly the flag. I will never, ever forget. We've got the greatest people, we're good people. We're in an election season and it is what happens, but we're solid. We live in a great country," Garner exclaimed.

And despite our problems, that's a sentiment shared by many, including Floyd.

"I think you see what you look for and there's a lot of good in this country when you just take the time to look for it."

In addition to homes, dozens of businesses across the coast also raised the flag in honor of America's birthday.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.